Metro cop amongst 23 arrested for cash-in-transit crimes

Some of the ammunition and firearms recovered during the arrests (Supplied)

A female Tshwane metro police officer is among 23 people arrested this week for various crimes related to cash-in-transit heists, the SA Police Service said on Sunday.

“[On Friday], the team, acting on intelligence, arrested…a 32-year-old man and his girlfriend, for the May Boksburg [cash-in-transit] CIT robbery where two armoured vehicles were targeted,” said police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo in a statement.

“The girlfriend, a Tshwane Metro Police Officer, is alleged to have been storing the weapons that were used during the attack of two CIT vehicles in Boksburg.”

A rifle, magazine and several rounds of ammunition were recovered, and a Toyota Quantum, which was believed to be a cash purchase, was confiscated.

Naidoo said that the metro cop’s boyfriend is believed to be linked to several cash-in-transit robberies in the country.

'A parallel operation'

In another arrest on Friday, linked to the same cash-in-transit heist which took place in May in Boksburg, a 42-year-old illegal immigrant was nabbed in Wonderboom. He was found in possession of explosives including detonators and blasting cartridges.

Furthermore, “in a parallel operation, two women, a 67- and a 33-year-old, as well as a 50-year-old man, were arrested in Shoshanguve in connection with the attempted robbery on a CIT vehicle in Atlas Road in Boksburg on 4 July 2017.”

Two rifles and over one hundred rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

The 50-year-old is linked to several of the cash-in-transit robberies.

Meanwhile, in another simultaneous operation, six people were arrested for a heist at a liquor store in Hammanskraal on July 2.

“During the arrests, eight various kinds of firearms and ammunition were seized.”

'Unlicensed firearms and ammunition'

In addition, eight people were arrested for an attempted heist in Dobsonville which had taken place on July 4.

“Four hijacked vehicles were confiscated during the arrests: a Ford Ranger, Volvo, Peagout and a Kia Picanto.”

Finally, in Kliptown, Soweto, three suspects were arrested. They were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. A Mini-Cooper was seized by police.

The arrests are a result of the work of a “multidisciplinary stabilisation team” which include members from Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, various investigators and representatives from tactical teams such as the Task Force, Tactical Response, the National Intervention Unit and the Tracing team.

National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole, said that police needed to “continue arresting individuals that commit aggravated robberies, crimes like CIT heists and hijackings [which] instill fear in the inhabitants of this country.”

The suspects are due to appear in various courts around Gauteng. They will face charges including attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and/or suspected stolen vehicles



