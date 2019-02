Two metro police officers were shot by a gunman who had also opened fire on the driver of a vehicle that had broken down on the N2 near Borcherds Quarry in Cape Town on Monday.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the City of Cape Town was offering a R50 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the early-morning highway shooting.

"Information at hand indicates that the metro police officers were dispatched to the N2 inbound near Borcherds Quarry just after 02:00 after camera operators detected rocks on the roadway," Smith said.

"Officers responded, but in the meantime, a motorist drove over the rocks and stopped on the side of the road to attend to a burst tyre. While doing so, another vehicle pulled over and one of the occupants shot the motorist."

When the two officers arrived at the scene and "enquired about what had happened", the suspects fired on them, too. Both were injured.

"The female officer was wounded in the left leg and her colleague was shot in the upper right leg and left side of his groin. The shooter fled with a firearm belonging to one of the officers, a radio, as well as some personal effects."

Both officers are in hospital.

"At this stage, we are not certain about the condition of the motorist who was shot, but our thoughts are with him and his family."

The N2 is one of the city's most dangerous roads.

Numerous warnings have been issued by the City of Cape Town urging motorists not to stop there unless in an emergency or a breakdown situation.

