Metro police will not be deployed to Bushiri church due to unpaid account - City

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) will no longer deploy officers to the church of self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, until the church settles its account, the City of Tshwane said.

In a statement by MMC for community safety Karen Meyer, the City explained why the deployment to the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, at the Tshwane events centre, was necessary.

This after a report in The Star said that 96 officers were deployed to the church to "protect Bushiri".

So far, in 2019, TMPD members have been deployed to the church twice, upon request, Meyer said.

However, the TMPD has since stopped deployment to Bushiri's church because of money owed to the municipality for the last event.

"The TMPD will also not provide any services to the church until it settles its account in full and pays the City upfront for future events," Meyer said.

"The TMPD will meet with the church to discuss the matter."

Meyer also said there was "nothing untoward" about the deployments, referring again to the report in The Star, which detailed a South African Police Service (SAPS) joint operational deployment plan last Sunday.

"The TMPD's involvement in SAPS joint operations is in accordance with the South African Police Service Act, 1996 (Act 108 of 1996) and regulations, and it takes place under the direction and lead of the SAPS," Meyer said.

"The SAPS has its own procedures for determining the need for deployment, and the TMPD plays an auxiliary role as and when needed."

She added that TMPD deployment at events was governed by legislation and policies, and that the deployment of security services included large gatherings, such as soccer and rugby matches at stadiums in Tshwane.

"Every event organiser is treated the same.

"The TMPD carries out a security assessment upon receiving an event application and this is charged according to municipal tariffs."

