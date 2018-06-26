 

Metrobus drivers save abandoned baby boy

2018-06-26 20:45

Christina Pitt

Two Metrobus drivers rescued an abandoned baby boy from the streets of the Johannesburg CBD after noticing his mother's suspicious behaviour.

Samuel Phumane and Mashudu Mavhutha followed the 20-year-old mother and saw her finally abandoning the baby on the corner of Rissik and Pritchard Streets on Saturday.

"Mashudu and Kinsane took care of the baby until he was handed over to Child Protection Service and is now in safe hands," according to a joint statement by the MMC for transport Nonhlanhla Makhuba and the MMC for public safety Michael Sun.

From the hospital records produced by the mother, it showed that the baby was only born on Friday, April 21. He had not yet been given a name.

"We are grateful for the observant, quick and caring reaction of Samuel and Mashudu. They have gone beyond their duties as just bus drivers of the City; they are the true heroes of our City."

The statement stated that it is "through them that 'ubuntu' is kept alive" and that "this little person now has a chance at life".

Inspectors from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department arrested the mother on a charge of negligence, moments after she abandoned her infant.

