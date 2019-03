Rail commuters in Gauteng can expect a 60-minute delay on Wednesday due to a derailment on the Elandsfontein to Tembisa route on Tuesday afternoon.

"At approximately 16:05 on Tuesday afternoon, a Metrorail train travelling from Elandsfontein to Tembisa derailed at Elandsfontein station with one middle motor coach and a plain trailer coach.

"Metrorail would like to inform all loyal commuters and employers about an anticipated train service delay of up to 60 minutes due to the availability of only three lines instead four for train operations," Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

Approximately 19 commuters suffered minor injuries as a result of the derailment.

"They were attended to by the emergency services at the accident scene and sent to…hospitals in the area for further treatment," Mofokeng explained.

Board of inquiry



They have all since been discharged from hospital.

No Metrorail staff were injured.



On Tuesday, peak train services operating between Johannesburg and Pretoria, and Johannesburg and Leralla, were delayed by up to 120 minutes "due to the availability of only 2 out of 4 lines".

Metrorail will establish a board of inquiry into the cause of the incident.

Metrorail technical teams were reported to be on site to clear the scene shortly after the derailment.

"The extent of the damages, time of recovery and related costs are not known at this stage.

"Furthermore, once the derailed train has been cleared, the technical team will then begin with repairing the damages on the affected line," Mofokeng said.

