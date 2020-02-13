Metrorail service between Joburg and Randfontein suspended after fatal train crash

One man was killed and at least several other people were injured when a goods and passenger train collided on the tracks near Bonny Doone Road in Horizon View, west of Johannesburg. (Image via Twitter/@ER24EMS)

Metrorail services between Johannesburg and Randfontein were suspended on Thursday morning following a fatal train crash on Wednesday evening.

One man was killed and at least several other people were injured when a goods and passenger train collided on the tracks near Bonny Doone Road in Horizon View, west of Johannesburg, according to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 21:20 to find that several carriages of the trains had derailed," Meiring said.

Rescue services set up a triage area and began tending to the patients.

Paramedics found a man and an elderly woman trapped inside one carriage of the passenger train.

"Assessments showed that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done by paramedics. The elderly woman was assessed and found to have sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition."

According to Meiring, rescue personnel worked for over two hours to free the trapped woman from the train. After freeing her, paramedics treated the woman before she was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a hospital for further care.

"Approximately 30 other patients were tended to on the scene by numerous services. Three patients were initially transported to hospital whilst the remaining patients declined transportation," Meiring said.

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani confirmed the incident.

"Details are sketchy at this stage, with investigations already under way to establish the cause," Zenani said.

"We will continue to update the details as they emerge."