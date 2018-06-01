 

Metrorail train fire: Critically-injured mom wasn't supposed to take that train

2018-06-01 05:29

Christina Pitt

Leigh Jansen with relatives. (Supplied)

Leigh Jansen with relatives. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Cape Town mother, who was critically injured when the train she had been travelling in caught alight, was never meant to be on that line, her bereft mother said on Thursday.

Leigh Jansen was critically injured in what was believed to be an arson attack.

She is on a ventilator due to severe smoke inhalation.

According to her mother Ursula Schenker, Jansen is fighting for her life.

"Her eyes are still shut, and she can't talk. The smoke hasn't just affected her lungs, it has affected her entire body," she said.

Jansen was aboard a Cape Town-bound train on Wednesday, which became engulfed in flames shortly before 09:00.

READ: Commuter dies, 4 injured in suspected arson attack on Cape Town train

One passenger was burnt beyond recognition and three others were injured.

Schenker said that her daughter, a 42-year-old fuel scheduler from Southfield, was on her way to work on the Foreshore when disaster struck.

"No one can understand why she took that train. She normally takes the Plumstead (Southern) line but because she heard it was undergoing repairs, she took the [Cape Flats] line," Schenker said.

"She was actually the one who alerted the train driver about the fire. The driver heard her screams and stopped the train.

"There was another person in the carriage that burnt to death. I don't know what we would do if that had happened to her instead."

Schenker said Jansen's 10-year-old son Chile was devastated after he discovered that his mother had been hospitalised.

"We didn't tell him when we heard what had happened. After his dad picked him up from school, I showed him the picture I took of her in hospital and he just broke down," she said.

"His dad had to take her pillow from her bed and give it to him to get him to sleep."

Schenker, a trauma counsellor, said that she was struggling to process what had happened.

"As a trauma counsellor you only deal with reality and you have to assess the situation and take action. But this is different because this is my child," she said tearfully.

"I can't cry because everybody is looking to me to be strong."

Despite it being too early for doctors to determine whether Jansen will recover fully, Schenker remains optimistic.

"People are praying for her all over. I have family in the US and in Switzerland who are praying for her," she said.

"I'm just thinking of the other people who were injured in the accident. We have a car, so we could travel to the hospital to see her. These people have no support. I'm just hoping that this incident will highlight the plight of others."

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said an inquest docket has been opened and that they were investigating whether arson was involved.

No arrests have been made.

Read more on:    metrorail  |  cape town  |  fires  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital protest is 'hooliganism' – Motsoaledi

2018-05-31 22:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses Muslim 'alienation' in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Chapmans Peak 05:32 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Cape Town 05:31 AM
Road name: WET WEATHER

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 