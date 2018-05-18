 

Middleman in Jayde Panayiotou murder case will have to wait for bail application

2018-05-18 16:42

Derrick Spies

The accused, Panayiotou, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko sit in court. (Werner Hills, Netwerk24, file)

Luthando Siyoni, the self-confessed middleman who helped to plan the murder of Jayde Panayiotou on behalf of her husband Christopher, will have to wait until next week to apply for bail.

Siyoni made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He was arrested several months after Judge Dayalin Chetty revoked his immunity as a Section 204 witness in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth in November last year.

READ: Self-confessed middleman in Jayde Panayiotou's murder finally arrested

He is facing a charge of murder for his role in the abduction and murder of the school teacher on April 21, 2015.

After a lengthy wait, Siyoni stood quietly in the dock, wearing a blue cap and red jacket.

Prosecutor Andre Kirchner, who stood in for Marius Stander, asked the court to postpone the case to May 22.

Siyoni's attorney, Zolile Ngeza, confirmed that there was an agreement that the hearing be postponed.

Christopher Panayiotou and Sinethemba Nenembe were found guilty of Jayde's murder, while Zolani Sibeko was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.

A fourth accused, Sizwezakhe Vumazonke, died in a Port Elizabeth hospital in September 2016, before the trial began.

Panayiotou, Nenembe and Sibeko's applications for leave to appeal their convictions were dismissed in the High Court on Thursday.

Panayiotou's defence team indicated that they would petition the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

The hearing was postponed to May 22.

jayde  |  christopher panayiotou  |  panayiotou  |  port elizabeth  |  crime

