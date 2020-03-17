Midrand estate closes gym, clubhouse after resident 'tests positive' for coronavirus

A residential estate in Midrand, Gauteng, closed its gym and clubhouse as a precautionary measure after one of its residents allegedly tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, Grant Poole, estate manager of the Waterfall Country Estate, said it had come to his attention that a resident living on the estate had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"This resident recently returned to South Africa from Europe, following an overseas trip. The resident is currently in self-isolation and his family members have undergone testing for the virus," Poole said.

"While the family awaits the results, they remain in self-isolation. We await confirmation that the resident also followed the required process of alerting the relevant authorities."

Poole said the resident's wife - who had been tested, although the result was not yet confirmed - recently visited the clubhouse and gym and had a training session with a personal trainer.

Personal trainer in self-isolation

"In light of this, the personal trainer has been informed and is also in self-isolation. The personal trainer will follow the guidelines provided should he feel ill or display any symptoms.

"Further to this, all other personal trainers at the gym are being informed and will be requested to remain in self-isolation as a precautionary and immediate measure.

"As a further safety measure, a decision has been taken to close the gym and clubhouse with immediate effect and indefinitely. Management will arrange for a full clean and disinfection of the gym and clubhouse in this regard, which will take place soonest."

Poole encouraged everyone to follow the strict self-hygiene habits as shared by the government and the Department of Health.

Dr Lwazi Manzi, the health ministry spokesperson, told News24 they could not comment on individual cases.

Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, spokesperson for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, also declined to comment on specific cases.

In South Africa, 62 people have officially tested positive for Covid-19, according to the health department.