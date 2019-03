Deputy municipal manager in the DA-led local municipality of Midvaal, Thom Peeters, has been placed on special leave after a whistleblower reported allegations of irregular appointments, Mayor Bongani Baloyi has confirmed to News24.



Baloyi told News24 that Peeters has been accused of flouting council regulations in appointing staff. Peeters is also accused of hiring a law firm where his wife is employed.



"In terms of the law, I must report to council within seven days, which is what I did. Council then decided to appoint an independent law firm to investigate... The municipal manager saw it fit that he must be placed on special leave," he said.

Peeters has until Wednesday to give reasons why he should not be suspended, Baloyi said.



"These allegations must be tested. Within the close of business, we must appoint a legal firm to investigate these allegations."



Baloyi added that an external audit last year into appointments in the municipality had pointed to procedural errors.



This, he said, was a matter of great concern and "must be attended [to] with urgency".



"We treat this as quite serious. We understand what corruption can do and has done to our country. Corruption must be found and dealt with, whether its senior or junior people. However, we must be able to afford people the proper processes, you must be seen to be innocent until proven guilty."