Midvaal mayor, man arrested over counter assault claims

Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi and another man were arrested on Saturday morning after they laid charges of assault against each other, for violence that broke out an Arbor Day event in Savannah City.

The DA claimed that the man was part of the ANC. However, a party official in the region said this was not true.

After opening cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the De Deur police station, the men were eventually released on R500 bail each.

Solly Msimanga, the DA Gauteng Premier Candidate, said the municipality's Arbor Day launch had started peacefully but was soon disrupted by ANC members in Ward 11, Savannah City.

"... When the Mayor was about to go to the podium to address the community, ANC members approached him and tried to take the microphone away from him. They physically pushed the Mayor and hit him with a rock," said Msimanga.

He said that when Baloyi went to open a case at the police station, "the key suspect followed him and lied to the police that the Mayor attacked him. Absurdly, the Mayor was also placed under arrest along with the suspect."