 

Midvaal, the only municipality in Gauteng to achieve a clean audit, thanks staff

2019-06-28 16:10

Ntwaagae Seleka

Bongani Baloyi, the executive mayor of Midvaal. (Picture: Msindisi Fengu)

Bongani Baloyi, the executive mayor of Midvaal. (Picture: Msindisi Fengu)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA-led Midvaal municipality has credited its clean audit achievement to its committed personnel and the willingness of senior management to go the extra mile.

It is the only municipality in Gauteng that achieved a clean audit.

Under the stewardship of Bongani Baloyi, one of the youngest mayors in the country, the municipality reiterated its support for the office of the Auditor-General (AG) as a crucial Chapter 9 institution.

Spokesperson Simon Ratlhagane said the municipality welcomed the 2017/18 municipal audit results by the AG, as published on June 26, 2019.

"The municipality wishes to reiterate its support for the AG as a crucial Chapter 9 institution which forms the cornerstone for proper governance and assurance. In his report, AG lamented the overall deterioration of accountability, lack of ethical leadership and poor governance in the municipalities across the country."

READ: Irregular expenditure in local govt remains high - Auditor-General

"As a result, only 18 municipalities out of 278 managed to produce quality financial statements and performance reports, as well as comply with all key legislation, thereby receiving a clean audit. This is a regression from the 33 municipalities that received clean audits in the previous year.

"The AG commended the Midvaal Local Municipality for sustaining a clean audit outcome for the last five years," Ratlhagane said.

He said the success was the result of the municipality's institutionalisation of best practices, which includes the monitoring of action plans to ensure that internal control deficiencies are addressed.

"In addition, various reputable institutions responsible for measuring good governance re-affirm Midvaal Local Municipality's position as the most sustainable municipality in Gauteng. This should be accredited to the municipality's committed personnel and willingness of the senior management to go the extra mile.

"We remain steadfast and resolute in our quest to improve the lives of the residents of Midvaal," Ratlhagane said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  politics  |  governance
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We're scapegoats' says head of BnP Capital, as he ends testimony at inquiry

2019-06-28 14:50

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double delight in tonight's draw! 2019-06-27 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 