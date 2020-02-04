Midweek weather | Sweltering conditions in store for Wednesday

Weather
conditions across the country will hit north of 30°C on Wednesday, according to
the South
African Weather Service.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger
conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, northern
parts of the Western Cape and western interior of the Eastern Cape.
Special
Weather Advisories
- Heat wave conditions with
persistently high temperatures are expected over the western interior of the
Eastern Cape until Wednesday.
- Hot and humid weather will
result in uncomfortable conditions over the extreme east of KwaZulu-Natal until
Wednesday.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will
be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.
It will be hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
In Mpumalanga, it will be
cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment,
otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot on the
Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except on the
Lowveld.
For Limpopo, conditions
will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the
escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot. Isolated showers and
thundershowers are expected in the central and southern parts in the afternoon.
The North West will
be fine and hot, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.
The Free State will
be hot in the extreme north-west, otherwise fine and hot becoming partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thundershowers.
The Northern Cape can
expect morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise it
will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers
except in the west. It will be hot in the north.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh south to south-westerly.
The Western Cape can
expect morning fog patches along the west and south coast where it will be
warm, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions are expected, with
isolated showers and rain along the west coast, spreading along the south coast
in the evening.
Isolated showers and
thundershowers are expected in the extreme east in the afternoon.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh north-westerly in the west and south-west coast in the
morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
high.
The western half of the Eastern Cape can
expect morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot
weather is expected over the interior, becoming partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate south-westerly but fresh in the afternoon between Cape St Francis and
Port Alfred.
In the eastern half of the
Eastern Cape, conditions will be fine and hot over the interior, becoming
partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms but isolated along the
coast where it will be warm.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate south-westerly.
KwaZulu-Natal will
be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north-east. It will become partly
cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers over the
interior but scattered in the south-west.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
extreme.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
