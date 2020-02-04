Midweek weather | Sweltering conditions in store for Wednesday

Weather conditions across the country will hit north of 30°C on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, northern parts of the Western Cape and western interior of the Eastern Cape.

Special Weather Advisories

- Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the western interior of the Eastern Cape until Wednesday.

- Hot and humid weather will result in uncomfortable conditions over the extreme east of KwaZulu-Natal until Wednesday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot on the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except on the Lowveld.

For Limpopo, conditions will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the central and southern parts in the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and hot, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be hot in the extreme north-west, otherwise fine and hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the west. It will be hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-westerly.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog patches along the west and south coast where it will be warm, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions are expected, with isolated showers and rain along the west coast, spreading along the south coast in the evening.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme east in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly in the west and south-west coast in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot weather is expected over the interior, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly but fresh in the afternoon between Cape St Francis and Port Alfred.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be fine and hot over the interior, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms but isolated along the coast where it will be warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north-east. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior but scattered in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days