 

Miguel Louw murder accused appears evasive, inconsistent on the stand

2018-12-12 18:53

Kaveel Singh

Mohammed Ebrahim, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Durban boy Miguel Louw, appears in the Durban Magistrate's Court. (Tania Broughton, News24 Correspondent)

Mohammed Ebrahim, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Durban boy Miguel Louw, appears in the Durban Magistrate's Court. (Tania Broughton, News24 Correspondent)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The only accused in the murder of nine-year-old Miguel Louw came across as nervous, evasive and inarticulate during his bail hearing in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay seemed to have easily identified discrepancies in the testimony of 43-year-old Mohammed Ebrahim.

After reading out a terse affidavit from his client, defence lawyer Chris Gounden unexpectedly put Ebrahim on the stand – a move that appeared to spell disaster.

From the outset, Ebrahim shocked the gallery as Pillay laid into him.

Pillay alleged that Miguel's mother rejected Ebrahim's desire to be in a relationship with her. This, she said, motivated him to harm the boy.

"You wanted to have a relationship and she did not. There was an argument and you were asked to leave that house. Your advances were rejected and that is why you wanted to teach her a lesson and harm the child and that is why you kidnap[ped] the child."

"No, no. That's not true," he responded.

'I was just walking all around'

Pillay said that a witness placed Ebrahim at little Miguel's school on July 17 – the day of his disappearance.

"You claimed to have been waiting for the boy up the road, but we have a sworn statement that you visited the school asking for him."

Ebrahim, who was the last person seen with the boy at a KFC opposite his home in Sydenham, instead said he had taken the nine-year-old for a meal after coincidentally spotting him after school.

He said this was the last time he had seen the boy.

After Ebrahim claimed to have been at his Phoenix home from 20:00 on the day of the boy's disappearance, Pillay revealed cellphone records showing he was in different parts of Phoenix, including Longcroft, Sunford, Eastbury and Grove End.

He then backtracked: "Oh, no. I was just walking all around. I was worried for the boy."

Pillay said Ebrahim was evasive when police sought him between July 17 and his arrest on July 20. She said he ignored calls from various police officials.

He responded saying: "People phoned saying they were looking for me, but I did not believe them. I thought it was a joke."

Bad family ties

Pillay revealed that Ebrahim had poor ties with his family despite claiming otherwise. He conceded to having issues with his sister with whom he also lived, because of "how he played with her kids".

"I have an issue with my sister. We did not communicate properly. She did not like the way I play with my nephews. She was always worried with how I play with them."

Pillay said Ebrahim's father forced him to leave his home in Phoenix.

"I left the house myself last year around July. I left for two months. I get angry sometimes. For me right is right and wrong is wrong. I don't like to fight and argue," said Ebrahim.

His sister had also accused him of stealing jewellery from her.

"She asked me and I said [I] didn't know. She accused me of stealing it."

The matter is expected to return to court on December 19. 

Read more on:    miguel louw  |  mohammed ebrahim  |  durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Gift of the Givers brings some festive cheer to families of 96 slain police officers

46 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Gift of the Givers brings some festive cheer to families of 96 slain police officers
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 11 2018-12-11 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 