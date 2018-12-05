 

Miguel Louw suspect behind bars again after being charged with murder

2018-12-05 15:07

Kaveel Singh

The Durban man accused of kidnapping Miguel Louw, 10, said his arrest for the additional charge of murder was unfair as he was being apprehended by police. 

"This is not right," Mohammed Ebrahim declared as he was caught off guard and arrested for murdering the Sydenham boy during a court appearance over kidnapping and theft charges.

"How can they do this?" Ebrahim asked as he was taken away by detective Warrant Officer Rajen Govender on Wednesday.

Ebrahim was expecting to appear on kidnapping and theft charges for which he was out on R2 500 bail. But police grabbed him immediately after his appearance and informed him he was being arrested for murder.

He was then taken to the Durban Central police station where he was charged for killing the boy. He then made an appearance in the Durban Regional Court.

In the brief appearance, Magistrate Sifiso Ntuli postponed the matter, remanding a well-dressed Ebrahim to custody in Westville prison until December 12 for a formal bail application.

Prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay had to reprimand Ebrahim and some of his vocal supporters in court after disruptions.

Last person to be seen with Miguel

Outside court, Ebrahim's friends and family appeared to engage the grieving Louw family in a spat of words.

Louw went missing on July 17 in Sydenham. He was believed to have been kidnapped shortly after leaving school.

Three days later, Ebrahim was arrested, but he denied any knowledge of Miguel's whereabouts.

The decomposed body of the young boy was found on September 3 in a park on Longbury Drive in Phoenix, a stone's throw from Ebrahim's home.

Ebrahim, who was allegedly the last person seen with the boy, appeared in court on human trafficking charges.

Video footage allegedly shows Ebrahim buying Miguel some KFC near his school in Rippon Road in Sydenham.

However, it was not clear whether the boy entered a taxi with Ebrahim after visiting the KFC.

miguel louw  |  durban  |  court case  |  crime

Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 4 2018-12-04 21:07

