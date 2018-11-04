 

Mihalik's R1m 'hit': Killers left too many loose ends – source

2018-11-04 16:17

Kaveel Singh

Advocate Pete Mihalik. (Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Adrian de Kock)

Advocate Pete Mihalik. (Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Adrian de Kock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A source close to slain Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik has spoken out, saying those who conspired to kill him "left too many loose ends".

"They thought they will get away with it again, but this time left too many loose ends. This thing is just insanely dangerous as these people don’t care who they hurt in the process to get what they want. That is why none of us are saying anything publicly," the well-placed source, who has knowledge of the Cape underworld, said on Sunday.

The source went on to confirm a Sunday Times report that a R1m hit was put out on Mihalik from jail.

"It is all true."

The newspaper reported that two crime figures arranged with a Gugulethu tavern owner, who was serving time in jail for armed robbery, to have the lawyer killed. The tavern owner then allegedly contacted a Khayelitsha taxi boss, who hired the hitmen.

READ: Mihalik shooting: Two KZN men appear briefly for 'premeditated' murder

Western Cape police have not yet confirmed to News24 whether they are still looking for additional suspects.

"I just want justice to be served and for everyone in the legal fraternity to do their jobs without fear, favor or prejudice," said the source.

It is understood that those close to the slain lawyer have upped their security detail in the wake of the murder, with some hiring bodyguards and ordering their families to leave the province. 

Not taxi violence

According to Netwerk24, the murder of Mihalik could be related to his representation of the accused in the case against Nkosithandile Cekasayo, a taxi driver, as well as two of his brothers and another man. They reportedly appeared in the Western Cape High Court on a charge of murder and three of attempted murder.

According to the indicment and summary of substantial facts, they allegedly shot dead two people at the Nyanga taxi terminus on July 25, 2013 following a planned meeting over a dispute.

The case was set to proceed on Wednesday, according to Netwerk24.

But the source claimed that Mihalik's death was not related to taxi violence. 

"This is definitely not taxi violence… those taxi guys worshipped Pete and told me the other day it would make more sense to take out the prosecutor in the case than Pete."

Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, appeared for Mihalik's murder in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The court was heavily guarded with the police's anti-gang unit in attendance.

The men were charged after Mihalik, 50, was shot dead as he drove up to the school in his Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday morning.

His daughter was not injured, but his young son was taken to a hospital for initial treatment before he was transferred to a different medical facility.

He sustained a wound to the jaw.

READ: Mihalik was deeply involved with Cape Town underworld

News24 understands that a letter containing news of the boy's positive recovery was circulated to parents of Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school on Friday.

"It's important that everyone understand that [he] is recovering and doing really well, and all their prayers and loving thoughts are contributing to his healing. Thank you to everyone," a family member was as quoted saying.

During the first court appearance of Mihalik's alleged killers, seasoned prosecutor Helene Booysen said the State would prove that the murder was premeditated and that schedule 6 applied.

The men are accused of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On the murder count, the State says "Peter Frederich Mihalik" was shot in the head and that the murder was committed in furtherance of a common purpose or conspiracy.

The case was postponed until Thursday.

Read more on:    pete mihalik  |  cape town  |  underworld  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

15 die in bloody weekend on Western Cape roads

2018-11-04 14:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa responds to the call for an intervention in Cape Flats gangsterism
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Killarney Gardens 07:52 AM
Road name: Potsam Road

Cape Town 15:25 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, November 3 2018-11-03 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 