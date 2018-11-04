Mihalik's R1m 'hit': Killers left too many loose ends – source

A source close to slain Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik has spoken out, saying those who conspired to kill him "left too many loose ends".

"They thought they will get away with it again, but this time left too many loose ends. This thing is just insanely dangerous as these people don’t care who they hurt in the process to get what they want. That is why none of us are saying anything publicly," the well-placed source, who has knowledge of the Cape underworld, said on Sunday.

The source went on to confirm a Sunday Times report that a R1m hit was put out on Mihalik from jail.

"It is all true."

The newspaper reported that two crime figures arranged with a Gugulethu tavern owner, who was serving time in jail for armed robbery, to have the lawyer killed. The tavern owner then allegedly contacted a Khayelitsha taxi boss, who hired the hitmen.

Western Cape police have not yet confirmed to News24 whether they are still looking for additional suspects.

"I just want justice to be served and for everyone in the legal fraternity to do their jobs without fear, favor or prejudice," said the source.

It is understood that those close to the slain lawyer have upped their security detail in the wake of the murder, with some hiring bodyguards and ordering their families to leave the province.

Not taxi violence

According to Netwerk24, the murder of Mihalik could be related to his representation of the accused in the case against Nkosithandile Cekasayo, a taxi driver, as well as two of his brothers and another man. They reportedly appeared in the Western Cape High Court on a charge of murder and three of attempted murder.

According to the indicment and summary of substantial facts, they allegedly shot dead two people at the Nyanga taxi terminus on July 25, 2013 following a planned meeting over a dispute.

The case was set to proceed on Wednesday, according to Netwerk24.

But the source claimed that Mihalik's death was not related to taxi violence.

"This is definitely not taxi violence… those taxi guys worshipped Pete and told me the other day it would make more sense to take out the prosecutor in the case than Pete."

Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, appeared for Mihalik's murder in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The court was heavily guarded with the police's anti-gang unit in attendance.

The men were charged after Mihalik, 50, was shot dead as he drove up to the school in his Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday morning.

His daughter was not injured, but his young son was taken to a hospital for initial treatment before he was transferred to a different medical facility.

He sustained a wound to the jaw.

News24 understands that a letter containing news of the boy's positive recovery was circulated to parents of Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school on Friday.

"It's important that everyone understand that [he] is recovering and doing really well, and all their prayers and loving thoughts are contributing to his healing. Thank you to everyone," a family member was as quoted saying.

During the first court appearance of Mihalik's alleged killers, seasoned prosecutor Helene Booysen said the State would prove that the murder was premeditated and that schedule 6 applied.

The men are accused of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On the murder count, the State says "Peter Frederich Mihalik" was shot in the head and that the murder was committed in furtherance of a common purpose or conspiracy.

The case was postponed until Thursday.