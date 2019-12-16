 

Military uniform, wrist watches and drugs found in Alex raid

2019-12-16 07:08

Alex Mitchley

During the early hours of Sunday morning, Gauteng police arrested three suspects in Alexandra for possession and dealing in drugs.

According to police, during a multiple joint intelligence-driven operation a 24-year-old suspect was arrested dealing in drugs after different types of drugs were found in his possession.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said he was also found in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash and that the worth drugs found on him has not yet been determined.

In a second operation, also in Alexandra, a 47-year-old man was arrested for dealing in cannabis after he was found in possession of a large quantity of an undisclosed amount of cash suspected to be proceeds of crime, Peters said.

"In a third operation, a 24-year-old male suspect was arrested for dealing in dagga. Police also found in the man's possession: 15 wrist watches as well as military uniform. Police are investigating the source of the watches and the military uniform."

All three men are expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court soon.

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela welcomed the arrests and encouraged police to go the extra mile in ensuring the safety and security of residents during the holiday period.

"Let these arrests set the tone and serve as a warning to criminals that police will over the festive season be all over the streets of Gauteng, making sure that crime is kept at the lowest levels,"  Mawela said.

