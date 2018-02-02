 

Mine closed for safety reasons after 955 trapped workers freed

2018-02-02 21:26

Iavan Pijoos and Jeanette Chabalala

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. (Pic: Gallo Images)

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. (Pic: Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Welkom – Sibanye Gold Beatrix mine has been closed for the safety of staff members, after 955 miners were trapped underground for more than 24 hours when a storm caused an electric cable outage on Wednesday night.

This was according to Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who visited the site on Friday, where the miners were eventually freed.

The mine workers were rescued at around 06:30 on Friday. Some of them were dehydrated and there were a few cases of high blood pressure.

But there were no serious injuries or fatalities. Zwane also told reporters that the storm had a negative effect on the mine, but they did not want to "speculate" on what happened.

"My team is here, we want to have facts [and] for now, the mine is closed for the safety of staff. We don't want to speculate, but what we got as an explanation is that the system was also affected and we are doing our own investigations around that," he added.

'Negligence'

He said they had agreed to follow due process to ensure the safety of everyone and to allow the mine to operate.

Miners were receiving counselling and medical treatment on Friday.

Zwane said he would meet with miners once this was finalised.

"We will investigate the issue of negligence, generator, including the infrastructure."

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) president Joseph Mathunjwa had urged his members not to report for duty on Monday, so they could recover and receive counselling.

Mathunjwa also demanded new generators at the mine and a full-scale audit to prevent future similar occurrences.

"If Sibanye can purchase a mine in the US [United States], surely they can purchase new generators to save lives. We want to check whether Sibanye is complying with all the regulations, because it is quite clear that the company should have an emergency power supply," Mathunjwa said.

According to Mathunjwa, in 2000, an explosion killed seven workers and in 2001 a further 13 mine workers lost their lives.

"We thank God that this mine is not a deep mine, it is a shallow mine, if it was a deep mine, I'm telling you today we will be talking a different story," Mathunjwa said.

They were also demanding R3 000 compensation per worker.

Sibanye Gold spokesperson James Wellsted also confirmed that the miners had been brought to the surface safely.

"There were some people with dehydration and few cases of high blood pressure and 16 of our older employees needed drips, but everything was successful," Wellsted told News24.

In a statement on Friday, Eskom said the two 132 kV lines that supplied mines in the Welkom area collapsed due to a severe storm at around 23:18 on Wednesday night, leaving mines in the area without electricity supply.

Officials worked tirelessly to restore the power supply to rescue them.

"I would like to commend the team for working around the clock to ensure that power was restored, especially to the mine where workers' lives were at risk. The team's effort demonstrated a shared act of humanity and is in line with our value of Sinobuntu (We Care) which, alongside [our] other five values, underpins our business operations,” Eskom' s interim group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe said.

Read more on:    sibanye gold  |  mosebenzi zwane  |  mining

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sassa inquiry to hear closing arguments in March

2018-02-02 21:00

Inside News24

 
/News
Zuma staying in office is best for 2019 opposition, but not SA - opposition parties
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Rawsonville 12:28 PM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 2 2018-02-02 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 