 

Miner dies at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine

2020-02-24 16:24

Jenna Verster

(iStock)

(iStock)

A miner has died at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville, in a scraper winch incident, the company said on Monday.

The incident happened on Friday evening.

"Our sincere condolences go out to our colleague's family, friends and fellow workers," said CEO Peter Steenkamp in a statement.

"In this instance, work in the affected area has been stopped and we commit ourselves fully to the investigation already under way."

In December last year, a miner died at the same mine due to a rail-bound equipment related accident.

Last June, another employee at the mine was killed following a shaft-related incident.

WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
