Minibus ploughs into Cycle4Cansa cyclists

The scene where a minibus allegedly drove into a group of cyclists near Sun City. (Netwerk24)

A minibus that is operated as a tour bus ploughed into a group of cyclists competing in the Cycle4Cansa cycling event near Sun City on Sunday, Netwerk24 reports. Five cyclists were reportedly injured in the incident.

The driver of the minibus reportedly made no effort to stop as he drove straight into the group of cyclists.

Those injured include 60-year-old Wicus Kotze from Pretoria who has been admitted to the Ferncrest hospital in Rustenburg; Lourens Janse van Rensburg, 60, from Pretoria, who suffered a cracked vertebra; Charlene Kotze, 41, a fitness instructor from Glenvista; and a father and so who rode a tandem bike.

The driver of the minibus, who reportedly stood emotionless next to his vehicle, was arrested on the scene.

In April this year, News24 reported that cyclist Andrew Randall was killed and two others injured when the driver of a Toyota Tazz drove into a group of 10 cyclists before fleeing the scene on the R55 in Centurion.

In January, two cyclists were left traumatised after a motorist allegedly attacked the pair near Stellenbosch. After being chased by a furious motorist, cyclists Brendon Jacobs and Jandre du Raan were attacked with a stick-type object and a rock, News24 reported.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

