 

Minister apologises for 'altercation' with journalists during ANC EC manifesto launch

2019-02-09 21:37

Jeanette Chabalala

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. (Leon Sadiki)

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. (Leon Sadiki)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has issued an apology following an altercation with journalists when they were covering a protest action during the ANC provincial rally in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape on Saturday. 

"I would like to offer my sincere apology for an earlier altercation with some members of the media during the ANC provincial rally in Mount Frere whilst trying to stop the singing comrades," Ndabeni-Abrahams said in a statement posted on her official Twitter account.  

"I wish to assure the media and South Africans at large of my unreserved commitment to media freedom. I sincerely regret the incident," she added.

According to the Citizen, a group of people wearing ANC regalia disrupted the party's treasurer Paul Mashatile during his speech at the election manifesto launch.

The publication reported that the group sang struggle songs while raising placards about poor service delivery.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was quoted as saying: "Why would you give coverage to people who are out of order?"

The SABC reported that Ndabeni-Abrahams approached its video journalist who was trying to take visuals of the protesters.

The minister allegedly put her hands in front of the camera telling the journalist not to take footage.

Meanwhile, the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has condemned Ndabeni-Abrahams' actions. 

"SANEF has seen the video footage which was also broadcast on television stations showing the minister preventing the journalists from covering the protest and ordering them to cover what they came for and not give coverage to 'people that are out of order'," it said in a statement.

"While we note the minister has apologised for the incident, we are concerned that she refers to her actions as an 'altercation'.

"Given the minister’s high-profile portfolio relating in particular to the SABC, we would like to have an urgent meeting with her to discuss the matter and our concerns."

SANEF said it was concerned that attacks on journalists were escalating. The forum has called on political parties and those elected to lead not to "use journalists as pawns in their political infighting and/ or to cover up corruption". 

"Should any person, organisation or political party feel genuinely aggrieved by a story or any actions taken by the media, they should follow the correct channels to address their grievances," it said.  


Read more on:    anc  |  paul mashatile  |  stella ndabeni abrahams  |  port elizabeth  |  politics  |  media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man killed, three injured in shooting outside Umhlanga pub

2019-02-09 18:56

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Driehoek tragedy: Roydon Olckers laid to rest
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:11 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday 9 February Lottery draw 2019-02-09 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 