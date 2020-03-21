Minister Lindiwe Zulu apologises for video making light of coronavirus

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has apologised for a video posted on social media showing her out and about and joking about finding it difficult to stay home during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, which started circulating on Twitter on Saturday morning, Zulu is filmed in a public area, commenting on the difficulty of staying home.



In a lackadaisical manner, the minister says: "Stay at home if you can, I am finding it difficult to stay at home.



Zulu faced calls for a public apology after the video was circulated on social media.



This is in the midst of calls by government to practice social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"Virus just go away, just leave us alone, we have a life to live."

Another user commented on Zulu contradicting measures put in place by the same executive she is a member of.

This is the kind of person who is NOT needed in any cabinet. A history of underperforming and this clip just captures the foolishness that is Lindiwe Zulu. @CyrilRamaphosa time to shuffle her off so she can be a full time shopper. ????#Coronavirus https://t.co/1pm8a5H2bi

After declaring a national state of disaster because of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa has also encouraged social distancing. He also ordered a number of interventions, including travel bans, the closure of schools, as well as a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

In a short statement issued on Saturday afternoon, Zulu apologised for the video and said she was committed to the guidelines and safety precautions prescribed by Ramaphosa.

"I, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development, have noted the comments around the video posted on my Instagram page where I stated that the 'the virus must go away' and that I was having a hard time staying at home," Zulu said.

"I wish to mention that together with all South Africans, I am also frustrated with our current situation and how this epidemic continues to cripple our economy and our social system.

"My statement does not in anyway seem to undermine the severity of the virus. I wish to reiterate my commitment to the guidelines and safety precautions as prescribed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"I hereby wish to apologise to South Africa for this video. As the President and my other Minister colleagues have said, we should not panic but should understand the severity of the situation and we have to do all we can to beat this virus and bring our economy back to sustainability."

On Saturday, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in South Africa rose to 240.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley