 

Minister reverses appointment of Newyear Ntuli at Usaasa following sex claims - reports

2019-12-27 09:03
Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. ( Lisa Hnatowicz, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has reversed the appointment of Newyear Ntuli as the Administrator for the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (Usaasa), SABC News reported.

Department spokesperson Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini told SABC News that Ndabeni-Abrahams revoked the appointment on Wednesday after verifying allegations of sexual misconduct against Ntuli with the South African Post Office (SAPO).

The allegations surfaced after an investigation by Eyewitness News (EWN) into allegations of sexual misconduct against him when he was employed at the SAPO.

Ntuli reportedly left the Post Office four years ago after several junior staff accused him of groping, spanking and offering jobs for sex, but Ndabeni-Abrahams said that Post Office records did not reflect this.

The minister reportedly claimed she was not aware of the allegations as Ntuli's record only showed that he resigned and the allegations were not in the public domain.

Digital migration efforts

Ntuli on Thursday told EWN he was seeking legal advice on the allegations of sexual misconduct made by Post Office staff that led to his new appointment to Usaasa being withdrawn.

Ntuli reportedly maintained that he resigned from the Post Office and that he wasn't dismissed. But, he would not be drawn to comment on the allegations against him.

According to SABC News, Ntuli was appointed on a 24-month contract at the Usaasa to fast-track the roll-out of government's digital migration efforts.

He was expected to assume the position on January 1, but the minister said due to the seriousness of the allegations levelled against him she deemed it necessary to withdraw the appointment.

Ntuli's appointment comes in the wake of the rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, by Post Office employee Luyanda Botha, who had previously been convicted of serious crimes.

The minister promised to ensure that the SAPO would conduct thorough employee vetting thereafter but no updates on the implementation of this process have been provided thus far, The Citizen reported. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Read more on:    usaasa  |  post office  |  newyear ntuli  |  stella ndabeni-abrahams  |  sexual harassment
