 

Minister Sisulu calls on women to be at the centre of conflict resolution

2019-03-08 22:36

Canny Maphanga

Lindiwe Sisulu. (File, Beeld)

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has called on women to be at the centre of conflict resolution, mediation and peacekeeping on International Women's Day.

"On this day, let us remember those women who are toiling under very difficult circumstances in conflict situations. Women are seldom the instigators of violence, but they suffer the most as victims of war and instability.

"We, therefore, join hands with women across the world as we firmly believe that peace cannot be achieved without the participation of women in political negotiations for the resolution of conflicts and peacekeeping operations," Sisulu said.

The minister spoke of the plight of the women of Palestine who she said continue to suffer and fight for their rights.

"They have our full support in their struggle and we will use our tenure as a non-permanent member in the United Nations Security Council to direct attention to their plight. The world has to find a solution to their suffering," she added.

On the local front, South Africa's women in blue observed International Women's day in Tshwane and reflected on the journey to achieving gender equality in the police service.

"As the leading crime-fighting organisation in this country, we cannot ignore the fact that our society has become so violent that our women are subjected to criminality and violence daily.

"Violence against women and girls is an extreme manifestation of gender inequality. Today is, therefore, the best opportunity for the SAPS (South African Police Service) to refocus on the plight of women this country," Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi said.

Women from all ranks within the service were in attendance and engaged in a dialogue session discussing gender disparities in the organisation.

Currently, approximately 36.62 % of senior SAPS managers are women and the organisation hopes to reach 50% by 2030.

"Although we are making inroads, much still needs to be done in terms of the appointment of women in senior management positions.

"We are, however, proud to say that for the first time in the history of the SAPS, we have witnessed the appointment of a female chief financial officer, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, in December 2018. She has paved the way for generations to come and we applaud and congratulate her on her appointment," Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya said during her keynote address.

Read more on:    saps  |  lindiwe sisulu  |  un
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

