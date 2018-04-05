 

Minister to observe Eastern Cape Sassa payments

2018-04-05 07:12

Christina Pitt

Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele.

Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele will visit Ntabankulu Local Municipality in the Alfred Nzo District Municipality in Mount Ayliff, Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

This visit comes after the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the South African Postal Service (SAPO) announced their readiness to commence with the payment of social grants last month.

The minister is a member of the inter-ministerial committee on comprehensive social security, which is overseeing the transition of the payment of social grants into a new system that includes SAPO.

Cwele is scheduled to meet with the local leaders in the district before engaging with the beneficiaries.

He is scheduled to visit the areas of Ngculana and Mbangweni.

Read more on:    sassa  |  sapo  |  siyabonga cwele

Lotto results for Wednesday, April 4 2018-04-04 21:02
