 

Ministerial talks afoot about Alex renewal following #shutdown

2019-04-16 22:24

Jenni Evans

A small group of residents are now making their way to Sandton. (Canny Maphanga, News24)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Zweli Mkhize met Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and Mkhize's Gauteng counterpart MEC Uhuru Moiloa on Tuesday, as work starts on addressing the grievances raised by disgruntled Alexandra residents during the recent "Alex ShutDown".

Cogta said this follows the formation of an "intergovernmental forum" following President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the large suburb north of Johannesburg on April 11. 

Earlier in April, residents blockaded roads and protested over a number of issues, including a high demand for housing and unresolved title deed issues, litter, and crime.

The forum will include the ministers of the departments of Cogta, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Environmental Affairs, Home Affairs, Police, Rural Development and Land Reform.

"The team will interface with the provincial and local government leadership, the MECs responsible for these portfolios as well as the mayor of Johannesburg," Cogta said in a statement.

The forum will be convened by Mkhize next week and work for this has already begun by a technical team of directors-general. 

The ministers in the forum will meet with the Alex ShutDown leaders to discuss the issues, with the renewal of Alexandra being "pivotal".  

“The systems have been put in place for the renewal of Alexandra to be handled by the IGR forum and we are all determined to ensure that the directives of the President are met,” said Mkhize.

