Ministerial task team to visit troubled North West province

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo spotted after President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed media on the outcome of an ANC North West meeting. (Iavan Pijoos/News24)

A ministerial task team is expected to visit the troubled North West province on Friday following a Cabinet decision to invoke Section 100(1) (b) of the Constitution of 1996 to address the apparent crisis, particularly in the health sector.

Section 100(1) of the Constitution deals with intervention by the national executive in provincial administration.

ALSO READ: Resign or be recalled - ANC top six tell Supra

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) spokesperson Phumla Williams said the team included the ministers of health, finance, cooperative governance and traditional affairs, and planning, monitoring and evaluation. It also includes the justice, crime prevention and security cluster.

Two sources confirmed to News24 that President Cyril Ramaphosa met with North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday to communicate the verdict of the ANC's national working committee (NWC) that he should resign or be recalled.

"The visit by the ministers follows a series of engagements with the affected provincial departments by an advance technical task team of national government officials.

Cabinet recommendations

"The visits by the officials were to establish the facts and make proposals regarding the state of governance in the North West province over and above the health sector," said Williams.

After the visit, ministers will prepare a report with recommendations which they will present to Cabinet on May 9, she said.

Pressure has been mounting on the ANC provincial chairperson, and residents in the platinum-rich province took to the streets to demand Mahumapelo's removal.

ALSO READ: ANC top officials to meet with NWest premier Supra Mahumapelo following calls for him to be recalled

The health department has crumbled, as members of the National Health Education and Allied Workers Union have been on strike for at least two months before Cabinet placed the department under administration.

The Hawks recently raided the premier's office and are investigating several allegations against him and his government.

These include a mobile clinic contract awarded by the North West Department of Health to the Gupta-linked Mediosa, and a R1.5m cattle gift to former president Jacob Zuma.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter