Johannesburg - Energy Minister David Mahlobo is attending a summit in Egypt, while Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi is at one in Dubai, their respective spokespeople said on Sunday following a Twitter user who said she spotted airport signs for them in Dubai.

"Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi, will today, Sunday, 11 February 2018, participate in the 6th edition of the World Government Summit that will be held in Dubai," said ministerial spokesman Joe Makhafola in a statement.



He said Muthambi had been invited by the UAE Minister of State for Happiness and vice president, Ohood Al Roumi.



Mahlobo’s spokeswoman Nomvula Khalo said he was, in fact, in Egypt at an oil and gas summit.



She refused to comment on whether he had had a stopover in Dubai.



The website for the Egypt Petroleum Show 2018, which runs from February 12-14, lists Mahlobo as one of the speakers.



On Saturday, financial journalist Nozipho Mbanjwa tweeted: "just landed in Dubai off EK762. Name boards for Faith Muthambi & David Mahlobo at the door".



Twitter users speculated on their presence in Dubai, especially because of its association with the Gupta family.