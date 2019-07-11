 

Missing 11-year-old found in mortuary after hit-and-run on Cape Town's N2

2019-07-11 17:25

Kamva Somdyala

(iStock)

(iStock)

The body of a missing 11-year-old from Langa in Cape Town was found by relatives at a mortuary after he had allegedly been killed in a hit-and-run on the N2 highway.

Someleze Nkente was last seen playing with other children next to his home on July 3. 

Langa police had requested public assistance to help find the missing boy, who, according to missing minors organisation Pink Ladies was last seen by his cousin along Winnie Mandela Drive on the day in question.

According to a Pink Ladies missing person's poster, Nkente was "mentally challenged and [had] only been in the Western Cape for a short while from the Eastern Cape". 

Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said Nkente was found at a mortuary on the same day he went missing. 

"The child was knocked down by a car alongside the N2," said Malo. 

He added that a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation. No arrests have been made.

 

