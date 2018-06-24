Missing 6-year-old girl found in shallow grave in Cape Town

Missing Cape Town school girl Stacey Adams was found dead in a shallow grave next to a Wendy house near her home in Eastridge on Sunday, her devastated grandmother Laeeqah Adams said.

"All I can say now is that she is lying there now in a hollow grave," said a distraught Mrs Adams.

But as the family was still reeling in shock, angry neighbours in the Mitchells Plain suburb tried to flush out the man they suspected of killing her and petrol bombed his sister's house.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said on Saturday at about 15:00 Stacey's grandmother sent her to her mother's house in De La Rey Street, Eastridge.



On Sunday her grandmother contacted her daughter to ask her to get Stacey, also known as Jamie, ready because she was going to fetch her.

It was apparently only then that they realised that the child was missing, police said.

At 15:00 they reported the child missing at Mitchells Plain police station and an immediate search was launched by the police, assisted by neighbourhood watches, street Committees, Sector Crime Forum members and the Community Policing Forum.



"While searching in De La Rey Street, the search party was alerted, by the community, of soft soil on the ground at a house there. The search party started digging and discovered an unidentified body in a swallow grave," said Van Wyk.

Police conducted a preliminary interview with a male member of that household and as they were busy taking him away, the crowd became rowdy and threw stones and bricks at the police.

He had lived in the Wendy house set up against the house near where the body was found.

Van Wyk said that while police were trying to get the suspect out they were charged by angry nieghbours and used rubber bullets and stun grenades to get the man into a Nyala armoured car, and out of the area.

Two police officers were injured when people threw stones at them as they tried to get him away from the angry crowd. One was injured on the head and the other was injured on the leg.

Van Wyk said the little girl's body still had to be positively identified by her family.



The little girl's granny told News24 that while the crowds were baying for the man, she was also trying to calm the little girl's mother.





She said her 6-year-old granddaughter had been a bubbly and creative child, attending Beacon Valley Primary School.

She would only go and play with friends across the road.

When she went missing the alarm was raised and photocopied pages with Stacey'spicture was circulated in the hopes of finding her quickly.

Video footage from the scene shows angry residents screaming and trying to get into his house.



House petrol bombed where the body of 6 year old Stacey Adams was discovered...

The news of her death came as police announced that further afield in Mpumalanga, they were questioning a man in connection with the rape and murder of 8-year-old school girl Nokubonga Nonyane.



Nokubonga disappeared on Friday June 8 from her home in Masoyi. Her body was found the following Tuesday near Hazyview.

Van Wyk said the fire was put out by the fire brigage.

He appealed to anybody with information on the child's death to contact Mitchell's Plain police at 021 370 1600.