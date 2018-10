What To Read Next

IPSS Medical Rescue and the police's search and rescue unit. (IPSS website)

The body of a missing 16-year-old boy has been recovered after it washed up about 2km north of Zinkwazi Beach on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, emergency services said.

The boy went missing after experiencing difficulties while swimming off Blythedale Beach, north of Durban, on Monday at about 17:00, according to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst.

He said the teenager's body was recovered by IPSS Medical Rescue, together with the KwaDukuza lifeguards and the police's search and rescue unit.

"The body will be handed over to local authorities," said Herbst.

The search for the boy was called off on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to poor weather conditions.

An off-duty police officer had noticed the boy in difficulty on Monday and alerted emergency teams, according to Herbst.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele on Thursday said an inquest docket will be opened at KwaDukuza police station following the recovery of the body.

