Missing Cape Town psychologist: Family grateful for support as search enters Day Four

Family members of missing Cape Town clinical psychologist Diane Nelson have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support as the search for her entered its fourth day on Wednesday.

"We obviously have had tremendous support from the community, which we truly value and everyone is trying their best," a relative, who asked not to be identified, told News24.

He said the police were "being fantastic" with the work they had done since Nelson, 49, disappeared over the weekend.

"It is very difficult. We are all hoping and have searched widely. Any help, any suggestions, we will follow up."

Nelson, who consulted from rooms at Crescent Clinic, a private psychiatric facility in Claremont, went missing on Saturday.

Car found

She was last seen around 20:00 that day and was reported missing at Claremont police station, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said.

He said her car was found at Cecilia Forest - a location popular with hikers, who take several routes from the forest car park.

Traut said on Wednesday morning that the investigation continued.

He would not expand on the efforts to find her and said developments in the matter could not be disclosed yet.

"The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being investigated," he said.

Crescent Clinic was not immediately in a position to comment on her disappearance.

According to Netwerk24, her handbag was apparently found in her car, while her cellphone, which was believed to be with her, was switched off.

South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson, Rey Thakhuli, told News24 that their rangers assisted Cape Town Metro Police and South African police with a search of the Cecilia Forest area on Saturday, after Nelson's vehicle was found in the parking lot.

"It did not yield any results and was called off at approximately 21:30. The search resumed again on Sunday morning at 10:00, where the person still could not be located, and the search was called off by the police pending further investigations.

"We are not certain if the person is on the mountain, except that the vehicle was parked close to it."

Some of the people she had assisted in the past continued to express their shock and sorrow at the news on social media, along with gratitude for the support she had provided to them.

Messages of support for her loved ones also poured in as people circulated a Pink Ladies missing persons poster.

Nelson, who is 1.8m tall and who has short blonde hair and a tattoo on her wrist, was last seen wearing a dark top and grey pants.

Anyone with information can contact Claremont Constable Nkonki on 021 657 2243 or 079 894 1563.

