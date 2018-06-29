Missing Cape Town psychologist found dead

What To Read Next

The body of missing Cape Town clinical psychologist Diane Nelson, 49, has been found.

Wendy Skeens from the Pink Ladies organisation told News24 on Friday morning that her body was found on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said Nelson's body was found on Table Mountain.

"This office can confirm that the body of a 49-year-old female was discovered yesterday on Table Mountain.

"The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation and a death inquest case docket has been registered."

No further details were immediately available.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Diane Nelson MHDSRIP. Our condolences to her parents, children extended family, colleagues and friends. Grateful thanks to Saps Claremont, Const Nkonki, Col Ricks Wynberg cluster, Sgt Visser Saps dog unit, Saps Air Wing, Tim Lundy/Andy Wood Wilderness Search and Rescue, communities, volunteers, PLTT/PLVT and all other role players who assisted in finding her. My thanks to Pink Ladies team, members of Missing Minors Pink Ladies page and group who worked so hard sharing the flyers and for their ongoing support," Dessie Rechner, Head Operations SA, posted on Facebook.

Nelson, who consulted from rooms at the Crescent Clinic, a private psychiatric facility in Claremont, went missing on Saturday.

She was last seen around 20:00 on Saturday and was reported missing at Claremont police station.

Police said at the time that her car was found at Cecilia Forest - a location popular with hikers, who take several routes from the forest car park.

A relative of Nelson, who asked not to be identified, said the family did not want to comment at this time as they needed space.

