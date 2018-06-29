 

Missing Cape Town psychologist found dead

2018-06-29 09:37
Diane Nelson. (Supplied)

Diane Nelson. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The body of missing Cape Town clinical psychologist Diane Nelson, 49, has been found.

Wendy Skeens from the Pink Ladies organisation told News24 on Friday morning that her body was found on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said Nelson's body was found on Table Mountain.

"This office can confirm that the body of a 49-year-old female was discovered yesterday on Table Mountain.

"The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation and a death inquest case docket has been registered."

No further details were immediately available.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Diane Nelson MHDSRIP. Our condolences to her parents, children extended family, colleagues and friends. Grateful thanks to Saps Claremont, Const Nkonki, Col Ricks Wynberg cluster, Sgt Visser Saps dog unit, Saps Air Wing, Tim Lundy/Andy Wood Wilderness Search and Rescue, communities, volunteers, PLTT/PLVT and all other role players who assisted in finding her. My thanks to Pink Ladies team, members of Missing Minors Pink Ladies page and group who worked so hard sharing the flyers and for their ongoing support," Dessie Rechner, Head Operations SA, posted on Facebook.

Nelson, who consulted from rooms at the Crescent Clinic, a private psychiatric facility in Claremont, went missing on Saturday.

She was last seen around 20:00 on Saturday and was reported missing at Claremont police station.

Police said at the time that her car was found at Cecilia Forest - a location popular with hikers, who take several routes from the forest car park.

A relative of Nelson, who asked not to be identified, said the family did not want to comment at this time as they needed space.

The family would issue a statement at a later stage, he said.



Read more on:    cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suffer little children: The missing, the lost and the dead

2018-06-29 07:38

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH LIVE: Moyane's lawyer makes submission at SARS inquiry
 

What the fluff prank goes viral

A game of ‘peek-a-boo’ with man’s best friend is taking over the internet in the latest viral craze!

 

Paws

Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Keeping snakes 101
Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:28 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 09:27 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 