Missing Cape Town psychologist: Search and rescue volunteers called to assist

Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteers have been requested to assist with a search of Cecilia Forest, Constantia, where a clinical psychologist's car was found after she went missing.

Diane Nelson, 49, who consulted from rooms at Crescent Clinic, a private psychiatric facility in Claremont, went missing on Saturday.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais told News24 police had requested their assistance on Thursday morning.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the "circumstances surrounding Diane Nelson's disappearance" were still being investigated.

"The developments in the matter cannot be disclosed at this stage," he said.

Nelson was last seen around 20:00 on Saturday and was reported missing at Claremont police station.

According to police, Nelson's car was found at Cecilia Forest - a location popular with hikers, who take several routes from the forest car park.

Netwerk24 reported that Nelson's handbag was apparently found in her car, while her cellphone, which was believed to be with her, was switched off.

Nelson, who is 1.8m tall and who has short blonde hair and a tattoo on her wrist, was last seen wearing a dark top and grey pants.

