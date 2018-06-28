 

Missing Cape Town psychologist: Search and rescue volunteers called to assist

2018-06-28 13:44

Tammy Petersen

Diane Nelson has been reported missing. (Supplied)

Diane Nelson has been reported missing. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteers have been requested to assist with a search of Cecilia Forest, Constantia, where a clinical psychologist's car was found after she went missing.

Diane Nelson, 49, who consulted from rooms at Crescent Clinic, a private psychiatric facility in Claremont, went missing on Saturday.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais told News24 police had requested their assistance on Thursday morning.

READ: Missing Cape Town psychologist: Family grateful for support as search enters Day Four

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the "circumstances surrounding Diane Nelson's disappearance" were still being investigated.

"The developments in the matter cannot be disclosed at this stage," he said.

Nelson was last seen around 20:00 on Saturday and was reported missing at Claremont police station.

According to police, Nelson's car was found at Cecilia Forest - a location popular with hikers, who take several routes from the forest car park.

Netwerk24 reported that Nelson's handbag was apparently found in her car, while her cellphone, which was believed to be with her, was switched off.

Nelson, who is 1.8m tall and who has short blonde hair and a tattoo on her wrist, was last seen wearing a dark top and grey pants.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mother of missing KZN baby pleads for his safe return

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Footage shows razed, gutted Mpumalanga mall after violent protests
 

Keeping snakes 101

Some of us are dog people, others cat people and then there are those who like reptiles. But before you go out and get yourself a cold-blooded pet these are the things you must know.

 

Paws

Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 