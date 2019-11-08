 

Missing Durban businesswoman found in Pretoria after six months

2019-11-08 08:35

Kaveel Singh

Sandra Moonsamy. (Supplied)

Sandra Moonsamy. (Supplied)

A missing Durban woman who was brazenly kidnapped from Pinetown six months ago has been found, the Hawks confirmed on Friday.

"We will provide more information at a later stage, but I can confirm that she is recovering in hospital," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24.

Sandra Moonsamy, the 40-year-old financial director of multi-billion rand company Crossmoor Transport, was found in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

"We have arrested four people at this stage. I believe some firearms have been recovered, but I will confirm that later," said Mulaudzi.

Moonsamy was kidnapped in May on the M13 on Stapleton Road in Pinetwon, while driving her black Range Rover.

At the time, authorities said that shots were fired at the driver's window. Her assailants damaged the window with the butt of a firearm, forcing her out of the vehicle.

Her handbag and phone were left at the scene. While many rumours of her whereabouts circulated on social media since she went missing, the Westville resident was not officially heard from, until the release of the latest news.

