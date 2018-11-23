'Missing' Free State woman found in PE, arrested for perjury after alleging she was kidnapped and raped

Carin Bezuidenhout, from Welkom in the Free State, who went missing on Monday 12 November after dropping her 11-year-old child at school, was arrested for perjury on Thursday afternoon after being found.

Captain Stephen Thakeng, police spokesperson, confirmed the incident before a police statement was issued.

Danie Bezuidenhout, Carin’s husband who also works with her, realised his wife had gone missing on 12 November.

He called their tracking company, which found their red bakkie in which Carin left that morning parked at the BP Harmony petrol station near the neighbouring town of Virginia.

When Danie arrived at the petrol station, he found the bakkie had been parked just outside the range of the station’s CCTV cameras. The keys were still in the ignition.

There was no sign of Carin. It later came to light a silver Nissan Micra had been following her and that she later left in that vehicle.

Afrikaans news site Netwerk24 and Rapport newspaper reported there had been suspicions about Carin’s sudden disappearance.

Jaco Naudé, a game farmer from Swartruggens in North West, alleges Carin owes him R145 000 for game she’d bought from him.

Carin and Danie had been working as game brokers for the past five years – they were the middlemen for game sellers. When they found a buyer, they’d earn commission on the transaction.

According to a family member of Jaco’s, the couple’s commission had been paid, but Jaco hadn’t received payment for the animals.

After Carin’s disappearance she called her parents from Port Elizabeth, according to a police statement issued on 22 November. She told her parents that she had registered a case of kidnapping and rape at Wilma Police Station. She alleged she was kidnapped and raped by four armed men who forced her into a Toyota Quantum with a 17-year-old girl.

Danie collected her in Port Elizabeth and when he took her to Welkom Police Station she was arrested for perjury after it was discovered that the case she had opened at Wilma Police Station was false.

The investigation continues.