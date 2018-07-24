 

Missing Khayelitsha girl, 5, found raped and murdered

2018-07-24 16:48

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a little girl after she went missing on her way home on Monday, Western Cape police said.

The five-year-old was reportedly last seen playing at her grandmother's home in Khayelitsha until about 18:00, spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"The child left for home, but she never arrived. The community started searching for her and her clothes were found near a shack, where her body was found shortly after," she confirmed.

The girl had stab wounds to her chest.

Rwexana said a preliminary investigation led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man in the Harare settlement.

The man is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court once he has been charged.

Read more on:    cape town  |  child abuse  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Shoprite security guard shot at point-blank during store robbery

2018-07-24 16:34

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Shoprite security guard shot at point-blank during store robbery
 

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018

Zsa Zsa dies two weeks after winning World’s Ugliest Dog Title

 

Paws

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 