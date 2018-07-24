Missing Khayelitsha girl, 5, found raped and murdered

A man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a little girl after she went missing on her way home on Monday, Western Cape police said.

The five-year-old was reportedly last seen playing at her grandmother's home in Khayelitsha until about 18:00, spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"The child left for home, but she never arrived. The community started searching for her and her clothes were found near a shack, where her body was found shortly after," she confirmed.

The girl had stab wounds to her chest.

Rwexana said a preliminary investigation led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man in the Harare settlement.

The man is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court once he has been charged.

