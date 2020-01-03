 

Missing KwaZulu-Natal woman Zinhle Muthwa's body found

2020-01-03 08:54

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

A body recovered at Ndaya Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal is that of missing Zinhle Muthwa, police have confirmed.

Her parents positively identified her body on Thursday.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated. A case of murder is being investigated by Umbumbulu police. We are appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects involved to contact their local police," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Muthwa, who was in her 20s, was found next to a road. She had head injuries and multiple bruises.

Her body was recovered on New Year's Day at about 09:55, Gwala said.

Media reports said she had initially gone missing after someone in a white car picked her up in New Germany.

Her disappearance sparked an outcry on social media about the murder of women and children in the country, continuing ongoing fears of gender-based violence into the new year, which had reached boiling point during the #AmINext movement in mid-2019.

Anyone who has further information can contact local police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.


Read more on:    zinhle muthwa  |  durban  |  crime  |  gender based violence
