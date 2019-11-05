Missing KZN doctor found dead at Howick Falls

Police Search and Rescue's Warrant Officer Karl Gouws searches Howick Falls with police dogs for signs of missing doctor Vidwan Singh. (PHOTO: Moeketsi Mamane)

Missing Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidwan Singh was found dead at Howick Falls on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

"Yes, that's right, he was found," said police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joshua Maistry, as word of the sad discovery spread.

"It is indeed very sad to lose such a person who has been a stalwart in Pietermaritzburg, more so to the Northdale community that knew him very well," he added in a later statement.

Singh went missing last Tuesday, with The Witness reporting that he was last seen leaving his surgery on Dr Chota Motala Road (Old Greytown Road).

His white BMW was reportedly found near Howick Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

A search which included divers and dogs from the K9 unit had worked to try and find him, while his family anxiously waited for news.

The scenic waterfall plunges down around 100m from the viewing spots, on the outskirts of the small town outside Pietermaritzburg.



It has pools at the bottom and is a popular tourist spot with its lush greenery and curio sellers.

Maistry said Singh's body was found by former police captain Jack Haskins, who joined the police's search and rescue teams and security companies from Howick who were looking for him.



He said after a long haul up to the top of Howick Falls with Singh's body, he was identified by his family.

uMgungundlovu North acting cluster commander, Brigadier Boxer Pillay, expressed his heartfelt condolences to Singh's family, and thanked all of the police, the volunteers, and surrounding shopkeepers for their assistance.

Maistry singled out the Howick Falls Restaurant, Arte Facts and businesses including Spar, Pick n Pay and Woolworths, as well as a person known only as "Krish", who helped with refreshments every day for the people searching for Singh.



