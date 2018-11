A relative of a missing 8-year-old girl was arrested for murder on Thursday morning after police were led to two pit toilets in Driefontein, Ladysmith, where the child's body parts were found, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Celimpilo Nosbusiso Sibiya was reported missing six days after she disappeared and this "became an immediate concern to the investigating officer", police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

She was last seen alive at around 18:00 on November 6, at Baldaskraal in Driefontein, but she was only reported missing this week, police said.

"Investigations by our police officers, who were working around the clock searching for the child, led them to a family member who was thoroughly questioned with regard to the disappearance of the child," Zwane said.

Zwane said the 36-year-old man directed police to the pit toilets in the early hours of Thursday.

"The case has been changed to murder and the suspect was immediately arrested and charged [with] murder. He is expected to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate's Court soon," Zwane said.

