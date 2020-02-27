Missing Lantern School pupil found, reunited with her family

A Grade 8 Lantern School pupil who went missing on Tuesday, has been found, according to the Gauteng education department.

The 15-year-old's parents usually fetch her but that didn't happen on the day she went missing, News24 previously reported. Details of her disappearance were unclear.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Thursday that pupils spotted her walking in Roodepoort on Wednesday and alerted the school.

"Subsequently, the school officials rushed to the specified area and found her. She was later reunited with her family at about 18:00," Mabona said.

She is expected to take undergo a medical examination later on Thursday.

The department's Psychosocial Unit will also offer the girl's family counselling.

On Wednesday, a Grade 8 Queens High School pupil who was allegedly kidnapped on Monday, was also reunited with his family.

He was found at Maponya Mall following a police search.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was grateful that both pupils were safe.

"We are relieved that both learners were found and call upon the school community to always be vigilant and make sure that the safety of our children is not compromised," said Lesufi.