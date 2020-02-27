 

Missing Lantern School pupil found, reunited with her family

2020-02-27 09:32

Sesona Ngqakamba

Kate Mpho Spies. (Supplied: Missing Children SA)

Kate Mpho Spies. (Supplied: Missing Children SA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Grade 8 Lantern School pupil who went missing on Tuesday, has been found, according to the Gauteng education department.

The 15-year-old's parents usually fetch her but that didn't happen on the day she went missing, News24 previously reported. Details of her disappearance were unclear. 

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Thursday that pupils spotted her walking in Roodepoort on Wednesday and alerted the school. 

"Subsequently, the school officials rushed to the specified area and found her. She was later reunited with her family at about 18:00," Mabona said.

She is expected to take undergo a medical examination later on Thursday.

The department's Psychosocial Unit will also offer the girl's family counselling.

On Wednesday, a Grade 8 Queens High School pupil who was allegedly kidnapped on Monday, was also reunited with his family. 

He was found at Maponya Mall following a police search.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was grateful that both pupils were safe.

"We are relieved that both learners were found and call upon the school community to always be vigilant and make sure that the safety of our children is not compromised," said Lesufi.

Read more on:    department of education  |  johannesburg
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AS IT HAPPENED | Minister Pravin Gordhan dissects Budget 2020 with News24's Adriaan Basson

2020-02-27 06:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission to hear law enforcement-related testimony
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mowbray 10:25 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 10:04 AM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players just got richer 2020-02-26 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 