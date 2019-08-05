 

Missing law lecturer Sakina Grimwood's body found on Table Mountain

2019-08-05 20:32

Sesona Ngqakamba

Sakina Grimwood. (Facebook)

Sakina Grimwood. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The body of a woman that was found on Table Mountain has reportedly been identified as that of 32-year-old Sakina Grimwood, a lecturer at Varsity College in Cape Town.

Grimwood's body was discovered at the bottom of a steep cliff in Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain by a tour guide on Friday afternoon, the police confirmed to News24 on Saturday. Her funeral was held on Sunday morning, IOL reported. 

She was last seen leaving her Newlands home on Wednesday at 13:30. 

Her father, Muhdni Grimwood, told Netwerk24 foul play could not be ruled out yet, and the family was finding it hard to deal with her death because they did not know what happened.

According to IOL, Grimwood obtained her MPhil in environmental law from UCT in 2011. She was a law lecturer at Varsity College and also worked as an attorney at Webber Wentzel.  

Speaking to IOL, her sister, Zahira, said it would take time for the family to deal with the loss, adding they were devastated because Grimwood was "the darling of the family". 

"She's always been very argumentative and passionate about the environment. There wasn't a thing she wasn't good at and she was the kind of role model I would have wanted my children to look up to and the world is suffering because of her loss.

"She was also very musical and was a great solo singer in the high school jazz band and I always remember her singing the line, 'The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return'."

Missing person's group the Pink Ladies announced Grimwood's death on its Facebook page on Sunday, which saw scores of condolences pouring in for her. 

Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket. 

Read more on:    cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape dams more than 61% full - the best in 4 years

2019-08-05 19:46

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot split among three players 15 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 