Missing law lecturer Sakina Grimwood's body found on Table Mountain

The body of a woman that was found on Table Mountain has reportedly been identified as that of 32-year-old Sakina Grimwood, a lecturer at Varsity College in Cape Town.

Grimwood's body was discovered at the bottom of a steep cliff in Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain by a tour guide on Friday afternoon, the police confirmed to News24 on Saturday. Her funeral was held on Sunday morning, IOL reported.

She was last seen leaving her Newlands home on Wednesday at 13:30.

Her father, Muhdni Grimwood, told Netwerk24 foul play could not be ruled out yet, and the family was finding it hard to deal with her death because they did not know what happened.

According to IOL, Grimwood obtained her MPhil in environmental law from UCT in 2011. She was a law lecturer at Varsity College and also worked as an attorney at Webber Wentzel.

Speaking to IOL, her sister, Zahira, said it would take time for the family to deal with the loss, adding they were devastated because Grimwood was "the darling of the family".

"She's always been very argumentative and passionate about the environment. There wasn't a thing she wasn't good at and she was the kind of role model I would have wanted my children to look up to and the world is suffering because of her loss.

"She was also very musical and was a great solo singer in the high school jazz band and I always remember her singing the line, 'The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return'."

Missing person's group the Pink Ladies announced Grimwood's death on its Facebook page on Sunday, which saw scores of condolences pouring in for her.

Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket.