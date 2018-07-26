Missing Mpumalanga girl, 6, found dead in shallow stream

After going missing on July 21, 6-year-old Noluthando Masango's lifeless body was found in a shallow stream in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

Police say Masango's body was found a few metres away from a relative's house, where she was last seen attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.

"It is reported that she was in a room playing with other children while the adults were enjoying the ceremony outside when she suddenly went out of the room and never returned," said police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

"It appears that the victim was strangled and possibly raped, however, a post-mortem will be conducted to shed more light on the matter."

Bhembe said police are now looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of her killer(s).

Provincial commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has condemned the killing.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is urged to contact Warrant Officer Modise Matsimela on 082 752 2919 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

