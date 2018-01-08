Missing couple found safe after frantic police search

What To Read Next

Port Elizabeth - The search for Gauteng couple Guy Mclaughlin (40) and Lindsay Lamb (33) has come to an end with the couple found safe and sound.

The couple, who were on holiday in the Eastern Cape, were reported missing on Sunday after family members failed to get a hold of them telephonically. They were found on Monday morning.

According to a police statement, Mclaughlin and Lamb had left Grahamstown for Hogsback on January 5.

It’s reported that they were planning to spend some time in Hogsback before moving on to the Wild Coast and finally making their way back to Gauteng.

Traffic officers conducting speed traps along the N2 we able to confirm that a vehicle matching the description – a metallic brown Audi station wagon – was seen travelling towards Butterworth on Friday.

A police officer who spoke to YOU confirmed the couple’s safety.

The warrant officer says the couple was on a hiking trail near the Wild Coast Sun where there’s no cellphone reception.

The manager of the lodge contacted the police to inform them of the couple’s whereabouts.



