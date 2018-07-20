 

Missing Sandringham High School principal found in hospital after being knocked down

2018-07-20 17:15

Sesona Ngqakamba

Sandringham High School principal Philip du Plessis had been reported missing. (Supplied)

The missing principal of Sandringham High School has been found at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

The Gauteng Department of Education said it was relieved that Phillip du Plessis, who had earlier been reported missing, was found at the hospital.

The department said it was informed that Du Plessis, who is diabetic, suffered head injuries after he was knocked by a vehicle.

Du Plessis was rushed to hospital with head injuries.

"It is alleged that the said principal was knocked by a vehicle in Brakpan on 5 July 2018, and rushed to the hospital," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona, adding that Du Plessis was in ICU, in a critical but stable condition.

“We are happy that he was found and also wish him a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time,” said Mabona. Earlier, the Du Plessis family told News24 that it was not in his nature to go anywhere without informing anyone.

"It's not like him to go without telling anyone. Yes, he does go to the casino once in a while, but it is very much unlike him to just disappear," his niece Ana Saunders said.

Du Plessis, 55, was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit at a shopping centre in Carnival City, where the casino is situated. The family said they had learned that Du Plessis had left the casino around 22:00 and that he was disorientated when he left.

