 

Missing teen found shot, burnt in Cape Town

2020-01-07 15:46

Jenna Etheridge

(iStock)

A teenager who went missing on New Year's Day has been found murdered in Hillview, Cape Town, police said on Tuesday.

Pleas for help to find Baiden Olsen, 16, were posted on social media after his disappearance from Tafelberg Road in Hillview, near Lavender Hill, on the afternoon of January 1.

Captain FC van Wyk said the teen was reported missing on Saturday.

He said the burnt body of a 16-year-old boy was found with gunshot wounds on Sunday.

No one has been arrested.

"The motive behind the murder is still unknown. [The] investigation continues," he said.

News24 has asked his family for comment which will be added once received.

Anyone who has information about the murder should contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Muizenberg police on 021 787 9007.

cape town  |  crime
