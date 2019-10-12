 

Missing UJ student's bus and student cards found, police appeal for help

2019-10-12 19:20

Nicole McCain and Azarrah Karrim

Christ-vie Kubanza was last seen outside the University of Johannesburg library at about 9pm on Friday. (Supplied)

Christ-vie Kubanza was last seen outside the University of Johannesburg library at about 9pm on Friday. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The family of a missing University of Johannesburg student is searching for answers.

Christ-vie Kubanza, 19, was last seen near the library on the campus at around 21:00 on Thursday. At the time, she was wearing black leggings and a dark brown jacket, her family says.

She was expected home at around 19:00 that evening and when her family tried to reach her, her cellphone rang unanswered until around 22:00.

On Friday, her student card and bus pass were found outside the campus, a family member disclosed.

A missing person's report was made at the Brixton police station.

Although the police have little details about her whereabouts that night, they have pieced together some information. 

"At this stage, preliminary investigations reveal that the missing teen could have spent some time on Friday 11 October 2019 around 14h00 at Chicken Licken on Campus Square, whereafter she is believed to have moved to Wimpy and could have stayed there until around 19h00 on the same day," police said.

They have appealed to the public for help. 

Anyone who has information can contact Brixton police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read more on:    uj  |  johannesburg
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Gunmen rob KZN service station of cash and cigarettes

2019-10-12 18:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:57 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Chapmans Peak 09:10 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Woza weekend: Four Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-10-11 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 