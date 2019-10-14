Missing UJ student found unharmed - police

Christ-vie Kubanza was last seen outside the University of Johannesburg library at about 9pm on Friday. (Supplied)

A University of Johannesburg student who was reported missing has been found unharmed, local police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Jeanette Backoff said Christ-vie Kubanza, 19, was found in Hyde Park on Sunday.

"She was on the road, walking. There is no harm to her, she was taken to hospital," Backoff said.

"She was not in the right state of mind, so we did not interview her. We were just happy she was found," she said.

Kubanza was reported missing after she was last seen near the library on the campus at around 21:00 on Thursday night.

She was expected home around 19:00 that evening and, when her family tried to reach her, her cellphone rang unanswered until about 22:00, News24 reported.

On Friday, her student card and bus pass were found outside the campus. Backoff said they still needed to interview her to ascertain why her cards were found in the bin.