 

Missing UJ student found unharmed - police

2019-10-14 14:09

Jeanette Chabalala

Christ-vie Kubanza was last seen outside the University of Johannesburg library at about 9pm on Friday. (Supplied)

Christ-vie Kubanza was last seen outside the University of Johannesburg library at about 9pm on Friday. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A University of Johannesburg student who was reported missing has been found unharmed, local police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Jeanette Backoff said Christ-vie Kubanza, 19, was found in Hyde Park on Sunday.

"She was on the road, walking. There is no harm to her, she was taken to hospital," Backoff said.

"She was not in the right state of mind, so we did not interview her. We were just happy she was found," she said.

Kubanza was reported missing after she was last seen near the library on the campus at around 21:00 on Thursday night.

She was expected home around 19:00 that evening and, when her family tried to reach her, her cellphone rang unanswered until about 22:00, News24 reported.

On Friday, her student card and bus pass were found outside the campus. Backoff said they still needed to interview her to ascertain why her cards were found in the bin. 

Read more on:    uj  |  johannesburg ­  |  missing persons
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial delayed yet again as defence lawyer fails to pitch

2019-10-14 13:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:43 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Muizenberg 14:26 PM
Road name: Main Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Happy Sunday for two Daily Lotto players 2019-10-13 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 