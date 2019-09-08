 

Missing UKZN student Natasha Conabeer dropped, alive but unconscious, on doorstep of her home

2019-09-08 18:08

Tammy Petersen

Natasha Conabeer. (Facebook)

Natasha Conabeer. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The mother of a young KwaZulu-Natal woman who went missing three weeks ago, is grateful that her daughter has been found alive after the unconscious student was dropped outside their home on Sunday morning.

Rosemary Conabeer said Natasha, 23, was in a critical condition in hospital after she was left on her doorstep in the early hours of the morning.

"Doctors are doing everything they can for her. She is still unconscious. We don't know what happened," Conabeer said.

"I am relieved she was found alive. We're taking this a day at a time."

Natasha was last seen on August 18. According to a missing person report, UKZN student left her Florida Road flat for Inanda to visit family.

Conabeer's disappearance led to widespread fear for her safety amid several cases involving violence against and abuse of women made headlines, such as the murders of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre Jegels and Jesse Hess.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a large crowd of protesters in front of Parliament on Thursday following protests calling for decisive government action.

In a later video, he said sexual offences cases which had been closed or not properly investigated in the past would be reviewed. He also promised harsher sentences for those who commit violence against women.

South African women also took to social media, under the hashtag #AmINext, to call for an end to the violence.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SAVING SOWETO | Watch these doctors at Baragwanath helping patients to see the light

37 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners 2019-09-07 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 