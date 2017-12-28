 

'Missing vote' ANC delegates to meet again in January

2017-12-28 15:46

Jan Bornman

Luthuli House (Picture: Supplied)

Johannesburg – The ANC members from Limpopo, who formed part of the mysterious 60-plus delegates whose votes were not counted during the recent elective conference, will be meeting at Luthuli House again in January.

Their lawyer, Dexter Selepe, told News24 his clients met with party officials at Luthuli House on Friday, but agreed to gather more evidence and meet again in January, following the 106th anniversary celebrations.

Selepe said his clients agreed to go back to Luthuli House with more evidence and once the celebrations were out of the way.

Last Wednesday, on the final day of the ANC elective conference in Johannesburg, the delegates gave the ANC until the end of the conference to respond.

His clients want their votes included, with the hope that their number would overturn former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu's loss to Free State Premier Ace Magashule in the race for the position of secretary-general.

Magashule beat Mchunu by 24 votes.

